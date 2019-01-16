Check Out The Fantastic Opening Movie For SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET - DISSONANCE OF THE NEXUS

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, a third-erson action shooter game developed by Dimps and published by Bandai Namco, was relesed in February of last year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.



The game got its first DLC in the form of "Ambush of the Imposters" May of 2018, "Betrayal of Comrades" as its second DLC releasing in July, and its third DLC called "Collapse of Balance" was relased in August of the same year.



The latest expansion for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is called "Dissonance of the Nexus", and will be releasing in just a few days, on the 18th of January, for all of the available platforms.



Today, Bandai Namco has released a fantastic animated video with the full opening of the 4th DLC as well as the launch trailer for Sword Art Online: Fatal bullet Complete Edition, which will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 18th of January, with the Nintendo Switch version of the game releasing later in 2019.



Take a look:

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - Dissonance of the Nexus will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 18th of January.