Check Out These Brand New Character Posters For The Upcoming SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie
On February 14th, Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theatres. Ben Schwartz serves as the voice of the titular character while Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter also feature in the film as Tom Wachowski and Maddie respectively. Jeff Fowler is the director of the upcoming, live-action video game movie.
Four new motion-posters for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie have been released and focus on the film's four main characters — those being Sonic, Dr. Robotnik, Tom Wachowski, and Maddie.
The aforementioned members of the cast each shared a character poster for Sonic the Hedgehog earlier today. Carrey, Schwartz, and Sumpter took to Twitter with their respective motion posters while Marsden's was shared via Instagram story.
Each of the posters are of different colours and feature their respective character's name. For instance, the poster that Sumpter shared is purple and reads "Maddie," while the poster that Marsden shared is yellow and reads "Donut Lord."
That's likely a reference to a joke in the movie. Sonic will probably dub Tom Wachowski the "Dount Lord" at some point in reference to police officer's well-known love for the cakes. Regardless, you can check out each of the character posters below (via Gamefragger):
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
