 Check Out These In-Game Screenshots From The Recently Announced CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS
Check out these recently released, high-definition in-game screenshots for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, which give us a look at some of the titular characters.

Josh Berger | 1/22/2020
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: GameFragger
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions was announced by Bandai Namco just yesterday, as the first Captain Tsubasa game to be released in 10 years, which will be bringing some fun arcade-style gameplay that will allow players to experience what is like to be part of one of the episodes from the series.

With some over the top special shots, much like in the Captain Tsubasa anime and manga, players will be playing some high-intensity matches against other football teams — by playing either solo, or with friends for some fun co-op sessions.

Bandai Namco's announcement gave us a pretty good idea of what to expect from Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, and today they have released a new batch of in-game screenshots that give us a proper look at some of the game's titular players.

Take a look:


















The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020.
