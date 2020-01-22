Check Out These In-Game Screenshots From The Recently Announced CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions was announced by Bandai Namco just yesterday, as the first Captain Tsubasa game to be released in 10 years, which will be bringing some fun arcade-style gameplay that will allow players to experience what is like to be part of one of the episodes from the series.
Check out these recently released, high-definition in-game screenshots for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, which give us a look at some of the titular characters.
With some over the top special shots, much like in the Captain Tsubasa anime and manga, players will be playing some high-intensity matches against other football teams — by playing either solo, or with friends for some fun co-op sessions.
Bandai Namco's announcement gave us a pretty good idea of what to expect from Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, and today they have released a new batch of in-game screenshots that give us a proper look at some of the game's titular players.
Take a look:
The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020.
