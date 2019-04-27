Check Out These New High Definition Screenshots For Bandai Namco's DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS
Just a few days ago, Bandai Namco announced that they were going to be localizing Doraemon Story of Seasons, which is expected to release for the Nintendo Switch and Steam at some point in Autum of this year.
Bandai Namco has shared some high definition screenshots for the recently announced Doraemon and Story of Seasons crossover game; simply titled Doraemon Story of Seasons.
This brand-new game is actually a crossover of the popular Doraemon series of manga and anime, created by Fujiko Fujio in 1969, and the Story of Seasons series of farming simulation role-playing games; formerly known as Harvest Moon.
Perhaps one of the most notable traits about Doraemon Story of Season, at least so far, is the eye-popping visuals based on impressionism — which makes the game look like a beautiful moving painting, and today Bandai Namco has shared a few high definition screenshots of the game; showing off this title's striking visuals.
Doraemon, our favorite cat-type robot will arrive this autumn on Nintendo Switch and Steam! Dive into the world of DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS to enjoy a unique experience mixing farming, heartwarming interactions, and secret gadgets!
Doraemon Story of Seasons is expected to release for the Nintend oSwitch and Steam in Autumn of 2019.
