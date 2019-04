Check Out These New High Definition Screenshots For Bandai Namco's DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS

Bandai Namco has shared some high definition screenshots for the recently announced Doraemon and Story of Seasons crossover game; simply titled Doraemon Story of Seasons .

In the beautiful & charming world of #DoraemonStoryOfSeasons, you play as Noby Nobita and utilize Doraemon's secret gadgets to make building your farm a magical experience!



Doraemon, our favorite cat-type robot will arrive this autumn on Nintendo Switch and Steam! Dive into the world of DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS to enjoy a unique experience mixing farming, heartwarming interactions, and secret gadgets!

Just a few days ago, Bandai Namco announced that they were going to be localizing, which is expected to release for the Nintendo Switch and Steam at some pointThis brand-new game is actually a crossover of the popular Doraemon series of manga and anime, created by Fujiko Fujio in 1969, and the Story of Seasons series of farming simulation role-playing games; formerly known as Harvest Moon.Perhaps one of the most notable traits about, at least so far, is the eye-popping visuals based on impressionism — which makes the game look like a beautiful moving painting, and today Bandai Namco has shared a few high definition screenshots of the game; showing off this title's striking visuals.Take a look:



Doraemon Story of Seasons is expected to release for the Nintendo Switch and Steam in Autumn of 2019.