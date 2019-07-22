Check Out These New Screenshots For The Upcoming DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

With the earth at stake, the Z Warriors stand to face the growing threats. Gohan, Piccolo and Vegeta will be fully playable characters in #DragonBall Z: Kakarot, and fighters like Krillin, Yamcha, Tien Shinhan and Chiaotzu will appear as support characters! #DBZK pic.twitter.com/ieAH5y7LxV

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.