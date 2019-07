Check Out These New Screenshots For The Upcoming DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

This new batch of high-definition screenshots for the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot focus on Piccolo, Vegeta, Yamcha, and Chiaotzu. Check it out!

With the earth at stake, the Z Warriors stand to face the growing threats.

Gohan, Piccolo and Vegeta will be fully playable characters in #DragonBall Z: Kakarot, and fighters like Krillin, Yamcha, Tien Shinhan and Chiaotzu will appear as support characters! #DBZK pic.twitter.com/ieAH5y7LxV — BANDAI NAMCO UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) July 22, 2019















Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Bandai Namco has decided to release yet another batch of high-definition screenshots for the upcoming, spoiling fans of the Dragon Ball series even more ahead of the game's release early next year.Last week, Bandai Namco confirmed that Goku would not be facing all of his enemies alone, as Dragon Ball Z characters Piccolo, Gohan, and Vegeta were also going to be playable in— although it is unclear if Vegeta will have a villain arc or if he will be playable during the Frieza saga; with the latter being the most likely option, however.Recently, Bandai Namco has given us yet another look at Piccolo, Vegeta, Yamcha, and Chiaotzu, confirming that the latter two characters plus Krilling and Tien Shinhan will also be aiding Goku, throughout his journey in, against the Saiyans and Frieza as support characters.Take a look:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.