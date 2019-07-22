Check Out These New Screenshots For The Upcoming DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
Bandai Namco has decided to release yet another batch of high-definition screenshots for the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, spoiling fans of the Dragon Ball series even more ahead of the game's release early next year.
This new batch of high-definition screenshots for the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot focus on Piccolo, Vegeta, Yamcha, and Chiaotzu. Check it out!
Last week, Bandai Namco confirmed that Goku would not be facing all of his enemies alone, as Dragon Ball Z characters Piccolo, Gohan, and Vegeta were also going to be playable in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot — although it is unclear if Vegeta will have a villain arc or if he will be playable during the Frieza saga; with the latter being the most likely option, however.
Recently, Bandai Namco has given us yet another look at Piccolo, Vegeta, Yamcha, and Chiaotzu, confirming that the latter two characters plus Krilling and Tien Shinhan will also be aiding Goku, throughout his journey in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, against the Saiyans and Frieza as support characters.
Take a look:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]