Check Out This New Batch Of High Definition Images For Dai In JUMP FORCE

Bandai Namco has released a new batch of high definition screenshots for Dai, from Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai , as he joins the roster of the highly anticipated Jump Force .

More screens of Dai's adventures coming your way! pic.twitter.com/Nre8PfeOUA — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 24, 2019

Another legendary hero enters the fray! Dai from the Weekly Shōnen Jump, Dragon Quest is here with his Flaming Earth Slash and orichalcum sword! #JUMPFORCE (PS4, X1, PC) comes home on Feb.15th. Pre-order Today: https://t.co/2aJpkIOzL5 pic.twitter.com/4hgjYdLrB6 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 24, 2019































Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.

