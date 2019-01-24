 Check Out This New Batch Of High Definition Images For Dai In JUMP FORCE
Bandai Namco has released a new batch of high definition screenshots for Dai, from Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, as he joins the roster of the highly anticipated Jump Force.

SpectacularJoSh | 1/24/2019
Earlier this week, rumours were doing the rounds that claimed that Dai from Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai and Jotaro Kujo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure would be joining the evergrowing roster of Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's highly anticipated crossover fighting game: Jump Force.

The news came from an advertisement for Jump Force, which had both aforementioned characters joining some of the other announced fighters from Naruto, One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Rurouni Kenshin — to name only but a few — although Bandai Namco had yet to make the announcement official.

Just today, Bandai Namco finally revealed that Dai from Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai would officially be joining the Jump Force roster, and over the course of the day the developer has released a batch of high definition images that show off Dai in action — although they have yet to do the same for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Jotaro Kujo.

Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.
