Check Out This New Gameplay Video Of Sky Island In ONE PIECE: WORLD SEEKER
A couple of days ago, Bandai Namco shared some new images for One Piece: World Seeker; showing off the recently revealed Sky Island and Trafalgar D. Water Law, who was just revealed to be making an appearance in the game.
One Piece: World Seeker gets new gameplay video that shows off some dialogue between Trafalgar Law and Luffy, as well as some exploration of the recently revealed Sky Island.
We finally have a new gameplay video released on Bandai Namco Asia' YouTube channel, which finally allows us to see what Sky Island actually looks like in action plus some dialogue between Trafalgar and Luffy. Of course, the dialogue is completely in Japanese so we'll have to keep waiting for a translated gameplay video.
Sadly, this new video for One Piece: World Seeker doesn't give away too much and shows us some slightly uninspired gameplay of Luffy walking around Sky Island, and just when things start to get interesting the video ends.
The developers are promising an open-world adventure for One Piece: World Seeker, however, so it is likely that there will be lots of things to do in both Jail and Sky Islands, but they really need to up their game to get players more interested for the title, which is coming out in a bit over a month from today.
Take a look:
The Straw Hat crew arrives on Jail Island where an ominous sense of danger seems to be looming. What could have attracted the World Government and the Germa 66 to this place?
One Piece: World Seeker will be available for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of March.
