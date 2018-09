Check Out This New KINGDOM HEARTS III Extended Trailer As Well As The Game's Official Box-Art

Watch the new, extended trailer for Kingdom Hearts III , which was unveiled ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2018 and features a ton of awesome characters and worlds. And check out the game's official box-art.

it has arrived .



As speculated, the new trailer is more or less an extended version of the previously released Big Hero 6 teaser which shows off Sora, Goofy, and Donald's interaction with the lovable Baymax and his friend Hiro - from the Big Hero 6 comics and thereby the 2014 animated film.



But the trailer features a hell of a lot more than just reference to that beloved franchsie - on top of that, we get a plethora of glimpses at characters from Toy Story, Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney princesses like Rapunzel from Tangled or Elsa and Anna from Frozen, and even more.



On top of the awesome new trailer, Tokyo Game Show 2018 also saw the unveiling of the game's official box-art - and it's just as cool. Take a look: