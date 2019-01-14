Check Out This New Video For POKÉMON LET'S GO, PIKACHU/EEVEE!, Which Focuses On The Pokéball Plus
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! are the newest entries in the Pokémon series, developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo, that were released in November of last year; becoming a massive hit overnight.
The Pokéball Plus is the new controller available for Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee!, and today we get a new video showing off some of this accessory's features.
These two new games' main selling points — other than being remakes of the original Pokémon titles Red, Blue, and Yellow — were the fact that these games could be connected to Niantic's Pokémon GO app, and that they could also be played with a friend in classic couch co-op fashion; although there's one more thing that they also promoted as part of the game: the Pokéball Plus accessory.
The Pokéball Plus is a controller shaped like a Pokéball, as seen in every Pokémon title to date — as well as the cartoon show — that allows you to take your Pokémon with you and also capture other Pokémon when the player is out and about; allowing them to connect to the Pokémon GO app and catching Pokémon without looking at the phone's screen.
The latest video for Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! shows off some of the features that players can find in the Pokéball Plus accessory.
Take a look:
Return to the Kanto region and experience a classic Pokémon journey in a whole new way with Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! on Nintendo Switch!
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
