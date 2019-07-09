Check Out This Remade Version Of The Original FINAL FANTASY VII's Iconic Cover
While fans still have to wait a few more months for Final Fantasy VII Remake to finally release, every bit of information released by the developer has managed to keep their excitement for the game alive and kicking.
As Square Enix celebrates the anniversary of the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy VII, they have released a remade version of the game's iconic cover.
Square Enix has been releasing pieces of concept art that have given us a good idea of what to expect to see when Final Fantasy VII Remake launches in March of next year; needless to say, the game looks even better than what any one could've ever anticipated.
As Square Enix celebrates the original Final Fantasy VII's anniversary, which was released on a 7th of September 22 years ago, they have shared a fantastic piece of artwork that recreates the game's iconic cover by using the Final Fantasy VII Remake's new artstyle.
Take a look:
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.
