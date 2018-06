CODE VEIN: 3rd Blood Veil Trailer Reveals Hounds Weapon

About Code Vein: In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity's past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity.

Earlier last week Bandai Namco began streaming a new trailer for the their upcoming post-apocalyptic role-playing video game Code Vein. The trailer is being dubbed as the third "Blood Veil Trailer" and reveals the weapon called "Hounds". The action features two dog-like weapons that attack enemies. Check out the trailer below:The official launch date for the game will be on September 27th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will release the day after on PC via Steam. Earlier this week all of the pre-order goodies had been announced, check them out down down below:PS4 players will receive a special menu theme with a Code Vein and God Eater illustration by Kurumi Kobayashi, and three weapons based on Bandai Namco Entertainment's God Eater game. First-print copies of the game will also include a download code for the "Venous Claw" weapon. Check out the menu theme down below:The collectors edition is receiving the name of "Bloodthirst Edition" limited edition upon it's release. The "Bloodthirst Edition" will include all previous pre-order bonuses as well as a figure of game character Mia Karstein, a Code Vein World Report art book, a soundtrack CD, and a download code for a "Bloodthirster" costume set. Check out the screenshot of the items down below: