CORPSE PARTY Games Will Be Available On The PC Soon
According to gameinformer, four Corpse Party games will be making their way to the world of keyboard and mouse, PC players will be able to enjoy these titles as well. The following games are being developed for PC: Book of Shadows, Blood Drive, Hysteric Birthday Bash and Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient. The first two in the list were exclusive to Sony's portable consoles and mobile only.
The survival horror adventure video game series, Corpse Party, will be making its way to the hands of PC players soon. Here is more information on the games PC players will be getting.
Book of Shadows was a PSP original back in 2013, Blood Drive hit the PS Vita in 2015, Hysterica Birthday Bash was original to the PSP as well and came out in 2012 and Dead Patient was announced with a fall release date back in E3 2018. Dead Patient is set five years after Blood Drive and revolves around Ayame Itou waking up from a coma and inside a hospital with no exits.
Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient will include the definitive edition including the updated graphics, new scenarios and a bonus episode, this title will be released episodically. Book of Shadows is the only game that has a release date, October 29. Dead Patient and Hysteric Birthday Bash will be out in winter and Blood Drive will be out soon after those two and of course, everything is hitting PC.
