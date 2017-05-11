Crunchyroll User Survey Reveals Interesting Data About Gaming Overlap
There are currently 12 million monthly Crunchyroll users and of the 10,567 users who participated in the survey, 90% identified as a gamer. Hardly surprising, but only 54% said they would call themselves a hardcore gamer, with 48% stating that they spend over 20 hours a week on video games.
It should come as no surprise that most anime fans are also big time gamers but what the majority is playing and where they're playing might surprise you.
In terms of what they prefer to play, 87% stated that they pay RPGS, while only 54% said MMOs were their favorite genre. The results also revealed that 82% do their gaming on PC, compared to 67% on mobile, 62% on PS4, 54% on Nintnedo 3DS and 42% on the Xbox One. For more results, see the infographic below.
