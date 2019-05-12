DAEMON X MACHINA: Free Costumes Added In Official Collaboration With THE WITCHER III: WILD HUNT
Released back in September for the Nintendo Switch, Daemon X Machina is a third-person mecha action game. Marvelous Inc. recently announced (via Gamefragger) some exciting, post-launch content for Daemon X Machina which involves The Witcher III: Wild Hunt.
Both Geralt of Rivia and Ciri from CD Projekt Red's acclaimed fantasy title are now available as cosmetic skins in Daemon X Machina. Items have been added which can be used seperately or conjoined together to pull of the full look.
What's best about this new content is that it's totally free — which means that you can load up Daemon X Machina and get your hands on it right now!
"The set can be downloaded for free from Nintendo Switch eShop and contains outfits, body types, hairstyles and more allowing you to customize your mech pilot to look like Ciri and Geralt!" reads the tweet which you can check out below alongside an official trailer.
When the moon tore apart, the sky bled red with light, ushering in an apocalyptic new age…and to survive, you must fight. As a mercenary, defend Earth through high-speed combat against corrupted robots in a series of missions from the cockpit of your Arsenal, a fully customizable mech. Equip your Arsenal with a vast array of parts and weapons, obtain more from downed enemy Arsenals, and swap them on the fly to suit your strategy in the face of ever-rising threats.
Daemon X Machina is exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch.
