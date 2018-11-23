DAWN OF THE BREAKERS Video Game Is Now Available For PC

An Unpredictable Journey

Dawn of the Breakers is an anime-inspired 3D action game built around an extensive single-player campaign in which you’ll battle against a variety of foes, ranging from eccentric super-powered villains, to massive and truly fearsome monsters. Make new allies and uncover treacherous plots as you progress through the main scenario!

Extensive Customization

Choose from a large roster of heroes, each with their own unique abilities and playstyles. Develop them into the heroes they were meant to be by awakening their latent attributes.

Arm them with equipment to further unlock their potential!

Cooperative Play

Take your customized heroes into the cooperative mode, allowing up to three players to test their mettle against some of the toughest enemies in the game.

Fight For Glory