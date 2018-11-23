DAWN OF THE BREAKERS Video Game Is Now Available For PC

The 3D action brawler, Dawn of the Breakers, is now available in PC via Steam. The game is both developed and published by CyberStep, Inc. and has single, multi and online multi-player options. The title hit the Nintendo Switch first, it is now on PC and its mobile version is being developed. The game's official webstie has link for players to pre-register for the mobile adaptation.
The game is free-to-play and has no in-app purchases. The main purpose of the game is to defeat Ghouls with an easy-to-use control scheme. Each character has a unique transformation that unleashes powerful attacks. Check out the game's Twitter account in order to receive the latest news. Here is the game's official description and its Steam Trailer:
An Unpredictable Journey
Dawn of the Breakers is an anime-inspired 3D action game built around an extensive single-player campaign in which you’ll battle against a variety of foes, ranging from eccentric super-powered villains, to massive and truly fearsome monsters. Make new allies and uncover treacherous plots as you progress through the main scenario!
Extensive Customization
Choose from a large roster of heroes, each with their own unique abilities and playstyles. Develop them into the heroes they were meant to be by awakening their latent attributes.
Arm them with equipment to further unlock their potential!
Cooperative Play
Take your customized heroes into the cooperative mode, allowing up to three players to test their mettle against some of the toughest enemies in the game.
Fight For Glory
If you live for thrills, an even greater challenge awaits! Participate in competitive ranked and unranked Team Deathmatch, in which two teams of three players are pit against each other. Want a more direct method of testing your skill? Walk yourself over to one on one Duels!
