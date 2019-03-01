Details On LEFT ALIVE Will Be Revealed Soon As METAL GEAR Veteran Shares A New Artwork
Set in the Front Mission universe, Left Alive is Square Enix's brand new survival shooter that's being created by the legends and stars of Japanese video game development. The famed group includes Producer Toshifumi Nabeshima (the Armored Core series), Art Designer Yoji Shinkawa (the Metal Gear Solid franchise), and illustrator Takayuki Yanase (Ghost in the Shell: Arise, Xenoblade Chronicles X).
In Square Enix's upcoming Left Alive video game, you will have a chance to play as three different characters and the latest artwork created by a Metal Gear veteran spotlights Sergeant Mikhail Shuvalov...
Although Left Alive releases in March, we still don't know much about this upcoming Front Mission spin-off. In a recent message posted on Twitter, Director Nabeshima revealed that the situation will change soon, promising that we will learn a whole lot more about the title in the coming weeks in the build up to the game’s final launch, possibly introducing us to the game's main gameplay mechanics.
Metal Gear legend Yoji Shinkawa has also shared an all-new artwork that spotlights one of the game's three playable characters, Staff Sergeant Mikhail Alexandrovich Shuvalov. In addition to this new concept art, his fellow Metal Gear veteran and Left Alive Art Director Yuya Ishihata has released a special art that features some caricatured chibi-style art done for all three main heroes. Take a look:
LEFT ALIVE tells a human story of survival from the perspective of three different protagonists during the devastating invasion set in war-torn Novo Slava in 2127. Experience the massive power gap between man and machine in pulse-pounding encounters: face off against powerfully armed troops, armored vehicles and towering mechs. Uncover the full story behind the war through the eyes of three different characters: as you progress through the game, experience multiple story paths each requiring bold decisions with desperate consequences.
Left Alive will be available for PlayStation 4 and Steam on the 5th of March.
