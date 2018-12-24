DEVIL MAY CRY: V New Trailer Streamed For V Character

A new trailer has been revealed for the newest installment in Devil May Cry, for a character named V. Hit the jump for the awesome footage!

Years have passed since the events of Devil May Cry 4

, and a lot has happened. Young demon hunter Nero has lost his Devil Bringer

demon arm… but hey! He's now heading his own branch of the demon-hunting business Devil May Cry

. To make up for that lost arm, and keep his style rankings up, he's enlisted the help of expert craftswoman Nico, a brand new character in the series, to lend a hand and build different types of prosthetic arms that unlock new badass combat abilities and devastating powers."

The series' return has been long overdue and with new adventures there comes new faces. One such face is a mysterious character named "V". A brand new character trailer has been released that can be checked out below!

returns to one of its most successful franchises,The company describes the fifth installment as: "

While various manga and anime have been released for the series it is truly a delight to have another game be apart of the franchise. Devil May Cry V releases on March 8th for Playstation 4, PC and Xbox One. Share your thoughts on the character trailer below!