 DIGIMON STORY CYBER SLEUTH: COMPLETE EDITION Gets Brand-New Story Trailer
Video Games Headlines Videos

DIGIMON STORY CYBER SLEUTH: COMPLETE EDITION Gets Brand-New Story Trailer

DIGIMON STORY CYBER SLEUTH: COMPLETE EDITION Gets Brand-New Story Trailer

Bandai Namco has shared a new story trailer for Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition for the Nintendo Switch and PC, ahead of its release next month.

Josh Berger | 9/6/2019
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: GameFragger
Compiling the original Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker's Memory, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition was revealed back in July for the Nintendo Switch and PC; a convenient package expected to release on the 18th of October.

Now that we're only a bit over a month away from the release date of Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition, Bandai Namco has shared a new trailer that will give players some information of interest regarding the game's characters and the cyber world they will be exploring.

It is also worth mentioning that pre-orders for Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition for the Nintendo Switch and PC are currently available on Bandai Namco's official website for the game; with this 2-in-1 collection title retailing for $45.99 USD.

Take a look:





With engaging storylines, classic turn-based battles, and tons of Digimon to collect, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: CompleteEdition delivers everything fans loved about Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. Get the full experience with the Complete Edition which includes both titles in one!

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition will release for the Nintendo Switch and PC on the 18th of October.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...