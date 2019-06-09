DIGIMON STORY CYBER SLEUTH: COMPLETE EDITION Gets Brand-New Story Trailer
Compiling the original Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker's Memory, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition was revealed back in July for the Nintendo Switch and PC; a convenient package expected to release on the 18th of October.
Bandai Namco has shared a new story trailer for Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition for the Nintendo Switch and PC, ahead of its release next month.
Now that we're only a bit over a month away from the release date of Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition, Bandai Namco has shared a new trailer that will give players some information of interest regarding the game's characters and the cyber world they will be exploring.
It is also worth mentioning that pre-orders for Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition for the Nintendo Switch and PC are currently available on Bandai Namco's official website for the game; with this 2-in-1 collection title retailing for $45.99 USD.
Take a look:
With engaging storylines, classic turn-based battles, and tons of Digimon to collect, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: CompleteEdition delivers everything fans loved about Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. Get the full experience with the Complete Edition which includes both titles in one!
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition will release for the Nintendo Switch and PC on the 18th of October.
