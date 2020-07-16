DISNEY-TWISTER WONDERLAND: Famous Anime Studio CloverWorks Shows Off Promos For The New Mobile Game

A couple of new promo videos, animated by the studio CloverWorks, have begun streaming for the new mobile game Disney-Twisted Wonderland . Hit the jump to check out the beautiful animation!

A new mobile game that released this past spring, from Walt Disney Japan, titled Disney-Twisted Wonderland, has been changing everything fans know about Disney. The game follows the main character who ends up in a magical academy through a magic mirror. From there, the main character encounters many of the students who are all inspired by classic Disney films.

The gameplay for the app is very engaging, implementing both battle systems and even a rhythm element! Considering Disney has always been known for its music, a rhythm section should be a no brainer. Yana Toboso (Black Butler) is credited with creating the story, scenario, and designs for the game.

A fun promotion has recently been shown on the game's official Twitter, featuring animation from Aniplex and the studio CloverWorks. CloverWorks is best known for working on the hit anime Fairy Tail, and they have brought their talents to the world of Twisted Wonderland in a new 30-second ad.

The ad is narrated by the voice of Riddle Rosehearts and features all-new animations! Make sure to check it out below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!



The game's story begins when the main character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror. There, the main character arrives at the prestigious magic training school "Night Ravens College." With nowhere to go, the main character is offered protection by the school's masked headmaster, and gets to know the uncooperative but genius students of the school while trying to find a way to get back home. Night Ravens College has seven dormitories. The characters for each dormitory are inspired by different Disney works, including Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Snow White, Hercules, The Lion King , and Sleeping Beauty .



Disney-Twisted Wonderland is available to download in Japan!