Downloadable Content For Bandai Namco's CODE VEIN Will Become Available In 2020

The world of CODE VEIN is about to get bigger... #CODEVEIN DLC 1-3 will be released in early 2020! Players can also expect new bosses, weapons, blood codes and more. A separate free update is also scheduled for December! Get into the game today: https://t.co/ZsQW2isRRJ pic.twitter.com/M8sHFHkkU8

In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood.