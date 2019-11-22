Downloadable Content For Bandai Namco's CODE VEIN Will Become Available In 2020
Players who were anticipating Bandai Namco's Code Vein know very welly that all of the waiting paid off, as the game delivered a solid Souls-like experience with a vast array of options available for players to customise their character.
Code Vein will be getting some extra content, and Bandai Namco has just announced that the game's DLC will become available early next year.
Today, Bandai Namco has announced that they are not done with Code Vein jus tyet, as new content is expected to be released earlier next year — which will be adding new bosses, weapons, blood codes, and other surprises that fans shouldn't miss out on.
According to the announcement, this extra content will come in the form of three DLCs — with the first one expected to release at a yet-to-be-determined date earlier in January. Bandai Namco also reveals that a separate free update for Code Vein is scheduled for December, although they didn't specify what it will feature.
In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood.
Code Vein is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
