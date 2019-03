DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Gets Some Awesome New Screenshots Of Kid Goku From DRAGON BALL GT

We finally get our very first look at Kid Goku, from Dragon Ball GT , in Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ . Check it out!

The world is looking a lot bigger for Goku these days. Grab your power pole and get ready for the arrival of Kid Goku (GT) to #DRAGONBALLFighterZ!



Are you ready to push your Saiyan limits once again? Order DRAGON BALL FighterZ today! https://t.co/LD5kGcJSLn pic.twitter.com/7FMirYPfXv — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 20, 2019

Goku GT is revealed as the next character of FighterZ Pass 2 for Dragon Ball FighterZ!

Goku GT fights with his iconic pole and can unleash super Kamehameha, Reverse Kamehameha and Super Ultra Spirit Bomb. He also has one last secret move to be revealed soon... pic.twitter.com/A474oujfm7 — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) March 20, 2019



























After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

