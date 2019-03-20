DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Gets Some Awesome New Screenshots Of Kid Goku From DRAGON BALL GT
Last week, Monthly V-Jump revealed that Kid Goku, from the Dragon Ball GT anime, would be joining the roster of. Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ — although we didn't really get an official announcement by neither the developer or the publisher.
We finally get our very first look at Kid Goku, from Dragon Ball GT, in Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ. Check it out!
Today, Bandai Namco has officially announced that Kid Goku will, indeed, be joining the roster of Dragon Ball FighterZ as a playable character, and he will be joining Videl and Jiren as the FighterZ Pass 2's third character.
The one thing that Bandai Namco failed to do, though, is give us an official release date for Kid Goku — so we will have to keep waiting for the developer or the publisher to give us more information on Kid Goku — who is already the 5th iteration Goku to be featured in the roster; without counting any of the fusions present in the game, of course.
What Bandai Namco did do, however, was to give us our first look at Kid Goku with some awesome high definition in-game screenshots of the character in action — which will make Dragon Ball GT fans even more excited for the character's inclusion in the game.
Take a look:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
