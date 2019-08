DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Janemba Has Finally Been Officially Revealed By Bandai Namco

Although it had been rumored for a while, Bandai Namco has finally released an official character trailer for Janemba — who will be joining the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster soon.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Janemba has been rumored to be joining the roster in Arc System Works and Bandai Namco's acclaimed, and the developer has finally released an official character trailer and given us a release date.First things first, Janemba will become available for players who've purchased the FighterZ Pass 2 on the, although the character can also be purchased individually from the consoles' respective online stores for $4.99 USD.The character trailer for Janemba shows off this vicious fighter's move set, which has been obviously inspired by theanimated movie, as well as tease SSGSS Gogeta — although we're only left with a tease, since they still haven't given us an official release date.Check it out: