DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Janemba Has Finally Been Officially Revealed By Bandai Namco
Janemba has been rumored to be joining the roster in Arc System Works and Bandai Namco's acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ, and the developer has finally released an official character trailer and given us a release date.
Although it had been rumored for a while, Bandai Namco has finally released an official character trailer for Janemba — who will be joining the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster soon.
First things first, Janemba will become available for players who've purchased the FighterZ Pass 2 on the 8th of August, although the character can also be purchased individually from the consoles' respective online stores for $4.99 USD.
The character trailer for Janemba shows off this vicious fighter's move set, which has been obviously inspired by the Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn animated movie, as well as tease SSGSS Gogeta — although we're only left with a tease, since they still haven't given us an official release date.
Check it out:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
