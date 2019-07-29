DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: New Information Seems To Reveal Janemba As An Upcoming Fighter
Back in May, Microsoft's Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb revealed that Janemba would be joining the roster of Dragon Ball FighterZ —during an episode of This Week on Xbox — as part of the upcoming DLC for the acclaimed fighting game.
According to a very reliable source, Janemba is the next DLC character to join the roster of Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' Dragon Ball FighterZ.
Neither Bandai Namco or Arc System Works commented on this unofficial "leak" by Microsoft, although this coming from such a reliable source pretty much confirmed the Janemba as a playable character.
As it turns out, Janemba was, once again, unofficially revealed by Nintendo UK, who posted the information on their official website — although the information has already been deleted; almost confirming that the information is real.
According to the description on Nintendo UK's website, Janemba will be joining the roster of Dragon Ball FighterZ, alongside 5 different colors for the suit(not quite sure what this means), as well as Janemba-themed avatar and Z stamp.
The information did not reval an official release date, so we will have to keep waiting for Arc System Works or Bandai Namco to finally, and officially reveal Janema as one of the upcoming DLC characters for Dragon Ball FighterZ.
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]