DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 LITE To Release In Japan For The PlayStation 4 Next Week

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite has been revealed to come out next week for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, as a free-to-play version with some of the Game Modes found in the full version.

Bandai Namco and Dimps' Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will be getting a free-to-play lite version of the full game in Japan, exclusively for the PlayStation 4, that will be releasing next week.



The news comes from the latest issue of Monthly V-Jump, which reports that this lite version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will be including some modes from the full version of the game such as Photo Mode, Parallel Quests, and Hero Colosseum, amongst others.



According to the source, players who play Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite will be able to transfer all of their progress to the full game if they decide to purchase it. No information regarding other platforms like the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or PC has been revealed, so we will have to wait for further announcements.



As of now, it is also unknown if Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite will also be making its way into Western countries, but it is likely the case — albeit chances are that it will take a bit longer to release, if the game was indeed being considered for a Western release.



DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE