DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Collector's Edition Has Been Revealed By Bandai Namco
Just yesterday, Bandai Namco confirmed that the Buu saga would also be featured in CyberConnect2's upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot; as if that wasn't enough, we also got confirmation that the game will be officially releasing on the 17th of January.
The Collector's Edition for Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been revealed, as pre-orders for the game have become available today.
With the Buu saga announcement we also got a trailer that let fans of the Dragon Ball series know that pre-orders for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot had also become available; needless to say, it was a great day for Dragon Ball-related news.
Today Bandai Namco has decided to keep dropping exciting news, as they have revealed a fantastic Collector's Edition for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot; letting fans know that pre-orders for this special edition have become available today on Bandai Namco's official website.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Collector's Edition is including a physical copy of the game, a phenomenal diorama of Goku and Kid Gohan riding Kintoun, the game's hardcover artbook, and a Goku-themed steelbook.
Take a look:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.
