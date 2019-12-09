DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Collector's Edition Has Been Revealed By Bandai Namco

The Collector's Edition for Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been revealed, as pre-orders for the game have become available today.

Pre-order DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT to power up your characters with early access to Bonyu's Training and an extra cooking item (permanent boost to Melee Attack & HP)! Plus get an extra sub-quest. #DBZKAKAROT releases on January 17, 2020. Pre-Order today: https://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 pic.twitter.com/uBFZuhIgqn — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) September 12, 2019

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Just yesterday, Bandai Namco confirmed that the Buu saga would also be featured in CyberConnect2's upcoming; as if that wasn't enough, we also got confirmation that the game will be officially releasing on theWith the Buu saga announcement we also got a trailer that let fans of the Dragon Ball series know that pre-orders forhad also become available; needless to say, it was a great day for Dragon Ball-related news.Today Bandai Namco has decided to keep dropping exciting news, as they have revealed a fantastic Collector's Edition for; letting fans know that pre-orders for this special edition have become available today on Bandai Namco's official website is including a physical copy of the game, a phenomenal diorama of Goku and Kid Gohan riding Kintoun, the game's hardcover artbook, and a Goku-themed steelbook.Take a look:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.