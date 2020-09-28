DRAGON BALL Z KAKAROT: Golden Frieza Is Coming To Conquer In The Hit RPG Title

Goku's greatest enemy, Frieza, is coming in his golden form to the RPG game Dragon Ball Z Kakarot . Hit the jump for more information on the exciting new DLC!

The story of Dragon Ball Z is one that has been told time and again through various forms of media, whether through manga, anime, or even video games, every exciting moment is just as impactful no matter how many times a person sees it. Since Dragon Ball games are usually fighting games, it came as a huge surprise when Bandai Namco Entertainment decided to recapture the essence of the franchise in the form of an RPG.

Following a successful online presence with Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot took things a step further by giving players the power of the iconic Saiyan as they follow his footsteps, starting with the very first episode of the series. Recently, the game introduced its first DLC story New Power Awakens - Part 1, which introduces the God of Destruction arc with Beerus, Whis, and the Super Saiyan God form!

Not much has been revealed for Part 2 of the DLC; however, a brand new announcement has come that announces the return of the most heartless enemy in the franchise, Frieza, who is now featured in his golden form! Players will also have the SSGSS form available to them for Goku and Vegeta to hopefully defeat the deadly enemy.

There has not been a confirmed release date for the DLC as of yet, but hopefully, soon, there will be more revealed! We would love to hear your thoughts n the new DLC addition in the comments below!





Developed in Japan by video game developer CyberConnect2 ; the game tells the legendary story of DRAGON BALL Z , taking players on an unforgettable adventure to experience over-the-top battles and challenging quests while creating life-long friendships as they crusade to protect Earth from fearsome villains. Additionally, DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT will also present resolutions to long unanswered questions from the DRAGON BALL Z storyline through light-hearted side quests.



Dragon Ball Z Kakarot's next DLC, New Power Awakens - Part 2, is coming soon!