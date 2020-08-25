DRAGON BALL Z KAKAROT: New Update Offers Even More Power Boosts For Goku

A brand new update is coming to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot that will feature an impressive new power upgrade for Goku and Vegeta. Hit the jump to see what is coming to the update!

For the Dragon Ball video game franchise, one of the most significant departures that the medium ever had was the release of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Typically known for their fighting game titles like Dragon Ball Fighterz, Kakarot changed everything by playing as an action RPG.

Since its release, players have found great enjoyment replaying through the story of an adult Goku as he defeated stronger enemies and grew in power. One of the most recent DLCs to have released was the "A New Power Awakens" DLC, which saw Goku access Super Saiyan God mode. However, the next big update plans to take it even further beyond!

"A New Power Awaken Part 2" will be a continuation of the previous update and will see Goku and Vegeta learn their Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan ability and will allow players to use that power first hand. Developers Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 have not given an official release date as of yet, but it can potentially be expected to come soon.

A ton of new screenshots was also released, showing off the immense power of each character. Make sure to check them out below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





















In a departure to previous Dragon Ball games, Kakarot is a full blown action role-playing game, complete with character levels, a world to explore, NPCs to talk to, sidequests to take on, items to use, moves to equip, and so on.



While there is no official release date for A New Power Awakens Part 2, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One!