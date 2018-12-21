DRAGONBALL XENOVERSE 2: New DLC Pack Unveiled In New Promo

Dragonball Xenoverse 2 keeps the updates coming with a brang new DLC pack, stuffed with tons of holiday treats! Hit the jump for details.



After two years of churning out some super saiyan goodness, Dragonball Xenoverse 2, excites its fans yet again with a brand new DLC pack just before the holidays. The new DLC (Pack 4) amd a new update were released this week by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The new DLC includes, now canon, fan favorite characters Broly (Super Saiyan Full Power) and Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Gogeta. The characters come hot off the heels of Japan's release of the new Dragonball Super: Broly movie.







The Pack also includes 2 new costumes, the "Tournament of Power" stage, accessories, 5 parallel quests, 8 skills and 15 Super Souls. While these are all exciting additions, the updates didn't end there! The free update that released with the new pack, also features a Crystal Raid mode. Check out all of the goodies in the announcement promo! Excited for the new DLC? Luckily it has released on all consoles and PC this Wednesday! Share your thoughts on the new content in the usual spot!

