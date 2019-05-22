 DRAGONBALL: XENOVERSE 2 Reveals A New DLC Characterw
Dragonball Xenoverse 2 adds another new DLC character with Ribrianne! Hit the jump to check out some screengrabs of the brand new character.

marvelfreek94 | 5/22/2019
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Dragonball Xenoverse 2 has been running on all major platforms for over a year now and hasn't seemed to stop with coming out with brand new character, accessory and even map content! One such addition is a brand new character, to the game named Ribrianne! The news broke in Shueisha's V Jump magazine and is set to release this summer! Some screengrabs for the character were released along with the news, that can be seen below. 







Excited for the new character release? Make sure to download Ribrianne, this June! Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! 
