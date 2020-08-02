Exciting, New SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released
After a tumultuous production, the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie will arrive in theaters in just a week's time. The upcoming movie is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. Ben Schwartz stars as the voice of the titular character, Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden plays Tom Wachowski, and Jeff Fowler directs.
A new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been released and features both new footage and interesting tidbits of info.
With release approaching, Paramount Pictures has allowed an exciting and interesting, new behind-the-scenes featurette to surface online (courtesy of Mayhem Mendes). This video features a bit of new footage and allows us to see previously released moments from different angles and through a different lense.
We get to see Carrey amping up his crazy as Robotnik, Marsden acting alongside an imaginary friend, and Schwartz in the recording booth with dots all over his face. The actors themselves also feature throughout the featurette and explain their characters, process, and why you should go see the movie once it comes out on February 14th.
Check out the featurette below (via Gamefragger):
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
