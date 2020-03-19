FAIRY TAIL: A New Trailer Released For Upcoming RPG
A new trailer has been revealed for the new Fairy Tail RPG. Hit the jump to check out the brand new trailer and playable character, Gildarts!
Not too much news has been coming out of KOEI Tecmo Games and Gust's new RPG based on the hit anime, Fairy Tail. However, as the release date begins to creep up, more news on the game slowly starts to release. The game is set to cover the Eclipse arc of the series as well, more specifically the "Project Eclipse" experiment.
Recently, a new trailer was released for the game that showed off some story footage. The trailer also revealed a whole new playable character, in Gildarts! Make sure to check out the brand new footage below!
Excited for the brand new game? Hoping your favorite character becomes playable? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Fairy Tail releases from June 25th to the 26th, starting with Japan and Europe and ending in North America on PS4, Switch, PC and Steam.
