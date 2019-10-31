FAIRY TAIL: Brand New Trailer Premiered For Upoming RPG

New Fairy Tail RPG showcases a brand new trailer for the upcoming game. Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage to the game!

KOEI Tecmo is releasing a brand new RPG based on the Fairy Tail series. Based on the hit mange and series, the game is set to release next year and a brand new trailer from KOEI Tecmo has released and shows off some of the awesome gameplay. Make sure to check the video out below in English subtitles!







Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot and get ready for the new Fairy Tail game! The western release is set to come in 2020 and release on PS4, Switch and PC!

