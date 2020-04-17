FAIRY TAIL: New Guest Character Trailer Released For RPG

The highly anticipated Fairy Tail RPG game has revealed a brand new trailer! Hit the jump to check out the new guest characters in the new video!

Gust and KOEI Tecmo Games' Fairy Tail RPG game has been building up excitement for months. With the game slowly approaching its release date, more pieces of information has begun trickling in. The game itself, from what has been shown, seems to cover a period of time in the Fairy Tail series and allows players to participate in their most favorite moments, in an RPG format, similar to Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

The game also allows players to team up with other characters from the series, while also allowing players to customize their outfits. The game will also feature the opportunity to play as a slew of other characters from the series and, on top of a bunch of pre-order exclusives, will give players a new "Eclipse Arc" that can be played.

Recently, a brand new trailer was released for the game that features all of the new guest characters. The guest characters included have been announced to be Flare Corona, Lyon Vastia, Minerva Orland and Ultear Milkovich. Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the new game? Already pre ordered a copy? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below! The Fairy Tail RPG is set to release for PC on June 25th and PS4 and Switch on June 26th!