FAIRY TAIL: Town Of Magnolia Revealed In New RPG Game Trailer

A new trailer has come out for the upcoming Fairy Tail RPG game. This time it is showing off the town of Magnolia! Hit the jump to check it out!

The upcoming Fairy Tail RPG, from KOEI Tecmo and Gust, has unveiled a brand new trailer for its upcoming game. This time the trailer talks about the town of Magnolia, the town where players will be spending a lot of their time. Make sure to check out the awesome new footage below!







Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The Fairy Tail RPG will be releasing, in Japan, on PS4, Switch and PC (in America as well) on March 19th and then in the Americas for PS4 and Switch, on March 20th.

