FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Is A PlayStation 4 Exclusive, As Revealed By Square Enix
Ever since the Final Fantasy VII Remake was revealed during the PlayStation Experience back in 2015, fans of the Final Fantasy series have been impatiently waiting for the game to come out, while other fans have spent that time wondering if the game's even going to be available for other platforms.
We may have some bad news for fans of the Final Fantasy series, as Square Enix recently stated that there are no plans to release Final Fantasy VII Remake on platforms other than the PlayStation 4.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is expected to release for the PlayStation 4 on the 3rd of March in 2020, if everything goes as planned, and Square Enix still hasn't revealed if the game is also releasing for the Xbox One and PC; leading fans to believe that it may not release for the aforementioned platforms at all.
Itt turns out that Square Enix has recently released a statement in which they confirm that there are currently no plans to release the Final Fantasy VII Remake on neither the Xbox One or PC.
"As previously announced, Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released for the PlayStation 4 on March 3rd 2020. We have no plans for other platforms," revealed Square Enix in their statement.
The statement is the result of avideo being posted on Xbox Germany, which seemingly confirmed that the Final Fantasy VII Remake was going to be releasing for the Xbox One on the same date as the PlayStation 4 version; a video that was quickly removed and later revealed to have been mistakenly posted on Xbox Germany by the site's Social Team.
It is uncertain if the Final Fantasy VII Remake will ever release on other platforms, but it would be wise not to hold your breath for Square Enix to announce it — especially after the developer officially confirmed that this is not the case; at least for now.
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.
