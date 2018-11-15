GOD EATER 3 Video Game Shares New Ash Aragami Images

The official God Eater Den Twitter account has shared new gameplay images of the upcoming title and it features heavy action with the Ash Aragamis. The Ashland Aragami are adaptive to the Ashlands and have a counter adaptation with makes them untouchable by the Ashlands. They have devour abilitites and can increase their battle capabilities really fast.



These images preview how your fights will look like once you stumble across one of these. These images do not even have the most powerful Aragamis in the game, these monsters have a god-like being that is in a whole different level.



God Eater 3 has a December 13 release date for PlayStation 4 and a February 8, 2019 release date for PC via Steam. Shift is the studio developing it and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes the project. The game is a sequel to God Eater 2: Rage Burst which came out on August 30, 2016.









