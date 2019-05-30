GODZILLA VS EVANGELION: THE REAL 4-D Releases A New Video Ahead Of Attraction Release

Universal Studios Japan is opening a new attraction that pits the king of the monsters against the spry and agile mecha known as EVA. Hit the jump to check out the new video!

Cool Japan and Universal Studios Japan have paired in the past to give visitors unparalled visual experience that range from Dragonball to Attack on Titan. This summer will see the debut of a new and exciting crossover attraction that pits one of the most iconic monsters in cinema with one of the most iconic and even controversial mecha in anime. Godzilla vs. Evangelion: The Real 4-D sees the king of the monsters (in his more recent Shin Godzilla iteration) square off with Neon Genesis Evangelion's Unit-01, as it fights to protect Shin-Osaka City III from the atomic fire breathing monster. A brand new promo video was relased for the attraction that shows guests what to expect from this titanic brawl. Hit the jump to check it out!







Excited for this brand new attraction? Who could win this battle? The highly capable EVA? Or the sinister and destructive Godzilla. Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Godzilla vs. Evangelion: The Real 4-D opens in Universal Studios Japan on May 31st and runs until August 25th.

