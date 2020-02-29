Goku Manages To Make The Top 15 Of Most-Voted Characters To Join SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE

Ever since the Super Smash Bros. series saw characters from other developers joining its roster — like Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog and Konami's Solid Snake from the Metal Gear Solid series — some players have been dying to see Dragon Ball's Goku becoming a playable character.
Nintendo and Super Smash Bros. series creator Masahiro Sakurai have been very clear about the conditions fighters must meet in order to be considered, and the main stipulation is that the fighter must be an original character that stems from a video game franchise.
In September of last year, in fact, Masahiro Sakurai was very clear about Goku and Iron man's chances to join the roster in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — completely shutting down any possibility for those characters, who aren't original video game characters, to ever join the series.
A recent poll by Japanese website Inside for all Gamers has recently revealed that players still want Goku to be part of the game's roster, as he managed to make the Top 15 of most-wanted fighters that fans clamour to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Over 3000 participants voted for their favourite characters, and Goku actually just barely managed to make it into the Top 15 with 32 votes. Now, this is likely due to Sakurai mentioning that the popular Dragon ball character had little to no chances of ever joining the game.
It is still nice to see that players are still holding onto hope to see Goku joining the Super Smash Bros. series' roster at some point. Let's not forget that these are Sakurai's rules, and maybe once he leaves characters like Goku and Iron Man can finally join the popular crossover fighting game.
The list with the results of the poll is the following:
1. Sora (Kingdom Hearts) – 290 votes
2. Dante (Devil May Cry) – 91 votes
3. Hunter (Monster Hunter) – 80 votes
4. Rex (Xenoblade Chronicles 2) – 74 votes
5. 2B (Nier: Automata) – 70 votes
6. Crash Bandicoot (Crash) – 65 votes
7. Waddle Dee / Bandana Waddle Dee (Kirby) – 64 votes
8. Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII) – 59 votes
9. Aruru (Puyo Puyo series) – 56 votes
10. Steve (Minecraft) – 55 votes
11. Saber (Fate series) – 53 votes
12. Kirito (Sword Art Online) – 50 votes
13. Hakurei Reimu (Touhou Project) – 42 votes
14. Goku (Dragon Ball) – 32 votes
15. Geno (Super Mario RPG) – 26 votes
