GRANBLUE FANTASY: RELINK Creators Are Working On PROJECT AWAKENING: ARISE
Cygames Inc., the creators of Granblue Fantasy: Relink and ZONE OF THE ENDERS THE 2nd RUNNER : M∀RS, are currently working on Project Awakening, a new video game that is coming to PlayStation 4 and was announced last year with an enigmatic trailer featuring a warrior clad in medieval armor battling against large monsters, in a similar fashion to the Dark Souls and Monster Hunter series.
It looks like the next big thing of the Granblue Fantasy: Relink and ZONE OF THE ENDERS THE 2nd RUNNER : M∀RS studio is titled Project Awakening: Arise, giving you a chance to hunt down giant monsters...
It looks like that mysterious project is titled Project Awakening: Arise for now, at least according to Cygame's most recent trademark in Europe. It doesn't mean that it's the game's final title, but the subtitle Arise has never appeared before now. Considering that Project Dark ultimately turned out to be Dark Souls and Project Judge – Judge Eyes, there's a chance that Arise will be a part of its full name.
The description of Project Awakening tell us “It’s time for the wolves of war to awaken," so it's pretty hard to say what the upcoming video game is actually about. All we know for sure is that Awakening is heading for PlayStation 4 and is an action-RPG at its core. A quick look at the game's teaser suggests that fans of Monster Hunter might won't to keep an eye on Cygames' next big thing. Take a look:
Project Awakening is coming exclusively to PlayStation 4.
