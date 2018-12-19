GRANBLUE FANTASY VERSUS Fighting Game Reveals New Gameplay Images

Developer Cygames and Arc System Works are teaming up to create a new fighting game inspired by the Granblue Fantasy mobile game. Here are new images showing off character moves.

The HDKirin Twitter account has shared new gameplay images and character design looks for the upcoming anime fighting game Granblue Fantasy Versus. There are various shots of characters performing moves on their opponents as well as dramatic shots where they are looking at the camera ready for action. Check out the new images down below.

This fighting game is inspired by the Granblue Fantasy mobile game developed by Cygames. Arc System Works is joining the developer and co-creating this title. The promotional video shows how the game will play out, some of the main characters, the animation style the project is taking, the theme song "Platinum Sky" by Stella Magna and a lot of action.

Developers of Guilty Gear and BlazBlue are bringing this title with "original gameplay tailor-made" to fans of the series and fighting game. The game's official site has more information on the characters revealed: Gran, Katalina, Charlotta, Lancelot and Ferry. The game has a 2019 release date for the PlayStation 4. No price tag has been revealed and no other consoles.

The original Granblue Fantasy is a mobile game for both iOS and Android devices developed by Cygames debuting in Japan on March 10, 2014. The title is a role-playing game with turn-based battles with deep class systems and summons, making the characters grow in levels and abilities. As soon as more information on the new Granblue Fantasy Versus comes up, we will let you know.



Embark on a new fight, O champions of the skies! Take a ringside seat for this brawltastic work from Cygames and ARC SYSTEM WORKS! An exciting new title in the Granblue Fantasy series is finally revealed! Featuring stunning visuals, heart-pounding music, and innovative game mechanics, it’ll usher in a new era of fighting games! Stay tuned!