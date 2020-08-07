GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER THE ANIMATION STARGAZER: Reveals New Song And Release Date In New Promo

A brand new promo video has been released for the upcoming Grisaia Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer series. Hit the jump to hear the show's new song, release date, and fantastic footage!

Last year, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger launched in Japan in theaters. The film is based on Frontwing's video game of the same name. The anime, upon release, was a major hit among fans and has even announced that a Blu-ray release of the film will feature an English dub that will be done by Sound Cadence Studios.

Following the success of the first film. A sequel was crowdfunded, titled Grisaia Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer. The project hit its goal within the first 24 hours of the announcement, and each episode has been planned to be 60 minutes each and adapt a volume of the original novel series.

The new animation will have all of the cast and crew of the previous release, return for Grisaia Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer. The project will also be based on "Vol.3" of the video game.

As of now, not much more news had been released, but the website for the anime has finally given some great news. Recently, a brand new promotional video was released that features Yoshino Nanjo's song "Ryūrui Ruru Mama."; as the project's ending theme.

Along with the new song, the promo also released a winter release date for the anime. Make sure to check out the new promo below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





Following the Heath Oslo incident, the existence of the US-Japanese anti-terror organization CIRS has become a matter of public knowledge. CIRS has been rebuilt from the ground up, and its most covert functions spun off to a new agency: SORD (Social Ops, Research & Development). The goal of SORD is to train a new generation of operatives to defend the country against future threats. To that end, the organization has established a series of schools up and down the country. Mihama Academy, more-or-less left to rot after its abrupt closure, has been given new purpose as one such "specialist training school".



Grisaia Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer will release, in Japan, on November 27th!