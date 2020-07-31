GUILTY GEAR - STRIVE - Gets New Trailer That Introduces Leo Whitefang And Newcomer Nagoriyuki

Arc System Works has released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Guilty Gear - Strive - , revealing that Leo Whitefang and newcomer Nagoriyuki will be joining the game's roster.

We have some exciting news for fans of the Guilty Gear series, as Arc System Works has just revealed, during the Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable, that Guilty Gear - Strive - will also be releasing for the PlayStation 5.

Arc System Works shared this information with an action-packed gameplay trailer that also revealed that Guilty Gear series veteran Leo Whitefang will be joining the roster in Guilty Gear - Strive -, but he's not the only character that was revealed.

To the surprise of many, the developers have finally introduced players to a brand-new character called Nagoriyuki — who appears to be some sort of samurai that wields a katana, and looks quite agile for his size.

Up until today, Arc System Works had only revealed characters that had been previously introduced in other entries in the long-running fighting series, and Nagoriyuki will likely not been the only original character that the developer will be introducing. We're looking forward to see what surprises Arc System Works has in store for fans of the series.

Check it out:

HEAVEN OR HELL! LET'S ROCK! Having recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, the revolutionary fighting game series GUILTY GEAR returns in 2020 with a breathtaking new game!

Guilty Gear - Strive - is expected to release for the PlayStation 4 late in 2020.