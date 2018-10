Here Is How You Can Be Part Of The JUMP FORCE Closed Beta, Starting On October 12

The official Twitter account forhas released the closed beta test schedule forand it is right around the corner.The company alsoand register for the beta.After creating your account, all you have to do is listto your game preferences. Clicking on your profile icon, selecting dashboard, going to preferences and selectingwill get you all set up.The beta access codes will be sent out to the winner or chosen players the following days. Here is the offiicial schedule for the beta: