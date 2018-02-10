Here Is How You Can Be Part Of The JUMP FORCE Closed Beta, Starting On October 12
The official Twitter account for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe has released the closed beta test schedule for Jump Force and it is right around the corner.
Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, is entering its closed beta stage pretty soon. Bandai Namco has released details as to how players can join in.
The company also gave a link where players can obtain more information and register for the beta.
After creating your account, all you have to do is list Jump Force to your game preferences. Clicking on your profile icon, selecting dashboard, going to preferences and selecting Jump Force will get you all set up.
The beta access codes will be sent out to the winner or chosen players the following days. Here is the offiicial schedule for the beta:
CBT session #1: October 12th – 15:00 - 17:00PM CEST
CBT session #2: October 13th – 06:00 - 08:00AM CEST
CBT session #3: October 13th – 19:00 - 21:00PM CEST
CBT session #4: October 14th – 06:00 - 08:00AM CEST
