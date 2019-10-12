Here's What's Included In RESIDENT EVIL 3 Remake Collector's Edition; Pre-Orders Available Now!
Originally released for the PlayStation and GameCube back in 1999, Resident Evil 3 is an action-horror third-person shooter game in which the player assumes the role of Jill Valentine as she shoots her way through a zombie-infested Raccoon City — all the while being hunted by the nefarious Nemesis T-Type monster.
Resident Evil 3 remake has been officially announced and so have pre-orders. Here's a breakdown of all that's included within the Collector's Edition version of the upcoming game.
Earlier today, a remake of this classic game was officially announced during Sony PlayStation's State of Play presentation — more on that here. The game has been totally revamped for modern platforms — those being the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Along with the announcement of the game itself came the announcement that it's available to pre-order.
There are multiple different versions up for grabs but the most exciting of those is the Collector's Edition. This $179.99 version includes an 11" Jill Valentine figure, a hardcover art book, a digital copy of the game's soundtrack, a double-sided poster which features a map of Raccoon City, and (obviously) a copy of the Resident Evil 3 remake itself.
As well as all that; every pre-order will include the exclusive Classic Costume Pack which will enable you to dress up Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira as they looked in the original version of Resident Evil 3. Below is an official image which shows off all that's included in the Collector's Edition (via Gamefragger).
Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil™ series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.
Jill’s harrowing escape takes place in the panic-stricken hours leading up to and following the events of the acclaimed best-selling Resident Evil 2. Intense combat and puzzle solving combine to deliver the heart-pounding final chapter of Raccoon City’s collapse. The horrific settings from the original game and new content come to life as never before with RE Engine, previously utilized to create the acclaimed Resident Evil™ 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry™ 5 with high-definition graphics and modernized gameplay mechanics.
Resident Evil 3 remake will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC from April 3rd, 2020.
