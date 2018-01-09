HUNTER X HUNTER: GREED ADVENTURE Has Been Revealed

Hunter x Hunter is a shonen anime that follows Gon, a boy that wants to become a Hunter just like his dad. This new smartphone game takes elements from the anime and creates a unique RPG title.

The fever of video games for mobile devices in Japan seems far from over. The latest issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump confirms this trend by unveiling Hunter x Hunter: Greed Adventure, a new 3D action RPG title based on the popular Yoshihiro Togashi franchise. The game will be developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment and will be released in Japan sometime later this year.



As the name itself indicates, the game takes place after the events of the Greed Island arc, with the appearance of a second version in the game titled Greed Island 2. In adventure mode, players must enter this new world and solve the mystery that envelops the island, while reviving parts of the original story of Hunter x Hunter.

The game system of Greed Adventure will be similar to the one seen in the manga, with the exception that instead of invoking objects through cards, in this adventure players can invoke characters with their respective cards. To achieve victory in combat, the characters will need the help of skill cards, which will allow to add attack powers or healing techniques, as well as activate a powerful ability using the Nen, capable of ending the battle in difficult moments.

It is not the first time that the saga of Greed Island receives a video game of its own outside the series. In the year 2000 Konami released Hunter × Hunter: Phantom of Greed Island for PlayStation and three years later, in 2003, Bandai Namco published Hunter x Hunter: Greed Island for the Wonder Swan Color handheld console.