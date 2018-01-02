Video Games Headlines

Illumination And Nintendo Finalize Deal For SUPER MARIO Animated Film

First rumored back in November 2017, it's now confirmed that the studio behind the Despicable Me and Minions franchise are making an animated Super Mario film.

MarkJulian | 2/1/2018
Filed Under: "Video Games"
Reports on a potential Super Mario animated film first surfaced last November courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.  It appears a deal has been finalized, as the official Nintendo of America Twitter account confirmed the news earlier today. 

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandril will serve as the film's producers.

Universal Pictures and Nintendo will co-finance the pic, with Universal handling worldwide theater distribution.  This marks the second, Western adaptation of a Nintendo property as a live-action Pokemon starring Ryan Reynolds recently began filming. 
