Illumination And Nintendo Finalize Deal For SUPER MARIO Animated Film
Reports on a potential Super Mario animated film first surfaced last November courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter. It appears a deal has been finalized, as the official Nintendo of America Twitter account confirmed the news earlier today.
First rumored back in November 2017, it's now confirmed that the studio behind the Despicable Me and Minions franchise are making an animated Super Mario film.
Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandril will serve as the film's producers.
Universal Pictures and Nintendo will co-finance the pic, with Universal handling worldwide theater distribution. This marks the second, Western adaptation of a Nintendo property as a live-action Pokemon starring Ryan Reynolds recently began filming.
