IS IT WRONG TO PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON? INFINITE COMBATE: New RPG Announces Western Release Date

The hit RPG game Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate , will be coming to consoles in the west! Hit the jump to find out the brand new release date for the west!

Beginning as a light novel series by Funjino Omori, in 2013, Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? is a hilarious fantasy series. The book tells the story of a young man who goes on ana adventure wit ha swordswoman to grow more skilled and powerful. However, as he meets other women, he finds that they may be more interested in him than he expected.

The light novels were a major hit and even spawned a spin-off manga series released in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine in 2013. The manga was written by the same writer and adapted the same story.

The series truly hit its stride after its anime release, through J.C. Staff, and has been running for, as of now, two seasons. The anime also had a film that was released last year.

Another medium that was explored with the franchise was the world of video games, November of last year saw the release of the RPG Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate by 5pb, PQube, and Rice Digital. The game was an instant hit and featured dungeon crawling and a visual novel style of storytelling, adapting elements of the first season, and some extra content!

After a long wait, PQube was able to announce the inevitable western release for the hit game finally. The new western version will feature a ton of goodies for the collector's edition, featuring an art book, pillowcase, soundtrack, and art cards! A new announcement trailer was also released that can be seen below! Make sure to check it out and share your thoughts in the usual spot!

The story follows the exploits of Bell Cranel, a 14-year-old solo adventurer under the goddess Hestia. As the only member of the Hestia Familia, he works hard every day in the dungeon to make ends meet while seeking to improve himself. He looks up to Ais Wallenstein, a famous and powerful swordswoman who once saved his life, and with whom he fell in love.



He is unaware that several other girls, deities and mortals alike, also develop affections towards him; most notably Hestia herself, as he also gains allies and improves himself with each new challenge he faces.

Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate is coming to the PS4, Switch, and PC on August 7th for Europe and August 11th for North America!