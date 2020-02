"It's Like A Dream Come True," SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Voice Actor Ben Schwartz On Playing The Iconic Character

Sonic the Hedgehog movie star Ben Schwartz recently said that playing the titular speedster is like a dream come true as he's a longtime fan of the franchise.

On February 14th (that's just over a week away), Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres for the first time in his very own live-action feature film. Ben Schwartz stars as the voice of the titular speedster, Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden plays Tom Wachowski, and Tika Sumpter plays Maddie Wachowski — Jeff Fowler directs.Schwartz recently made it clear that he would be thrilled if he were asked to reprise the role of Sonic the Hedgehog in a sequel —This is because, as he revealed in an even more recent interview, playing the role of Sonic the Hedgehog is like a dream come true for the voice actor.Schwartz is a longtime fan of Sonic the Hedgehog as well as video games as a medium. While appearing on theshow, the voice actor recalled playing Sonic all the way back in 1991 and posisted that he will probably serve as somebody's first Sonic the Hedgehog. Check out the full quote below (via) as well as the interview in question.

