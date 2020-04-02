"It's Like A Dream Come True," SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Voice Actor Ben Schwartz On Playing The Iconic Character
On February 14th (that's just over a week away), Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres for the first time in his very own live-action feature film. Ben Schwartz stars as the voice of the titular speedster, Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden plays Tom Wachowski, and Tika Sumpter plays Maddie Wachowski — Jeff Fowler directs.
Sonic the Hedgehog movie star Ben Schwartz recently said that playing the titular speedster is like a dream come true as he's a longtime fan of the franchise.
Schwartz recently made it clear that he would be thrilled if he were asked to reprise the role of Sonic the Hedgehog in a sequel — find out more here. This is because, as he revealed in an even more recent interview, playing the role of Sonic the Hedgehog is like a dream come true for the voice actor.
Schwartz is a longtime fan of Sonic the Hedgehog as well as video games as a medium. While appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, the voice actor recalled playing Sonic all the way back in 1991 and posisted that he will probably serve as somebody's first Sonic the Hedgehog. Check out the full quote below (via Gamefragger) as well as the interview in question.
"It's crazy, because I played it in 1991. I was a huge fan of the games, and then when they're making this film, and they asked if I would do it -- it's like a dream come true. 'cause now I get to be the voice [...] maybe some people watch it now, and I'll be the way that they're getting introduced to the character. It's crazy. It blows my mind."
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
