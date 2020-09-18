JUMP FORCE: A New DLC Character Trailer Has Been Released For Hunter X Hunter's Meruem

Another new character is coming to the hit fighting game Jump Force ! Hit the jump to check out the new character trailer for Hunter X Hunter's Meruem!

Bandai Namco Entertainment's most recent 3v3 arena fighting title Jump Force is best known for bringing some of the most iconic characters from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump to life so that players can pit their powers against each other. From characters like Dai from Dragon Quest to Yugi from Yu-Gi-Oh, there is no limit to the possibilities of who can enter the battlefield.

A hit Shonen Jump series with some prominence in the game is Yoshihiro Togashi's, Hunter X Hunter. Since the game's release, fans have been able to play as characters such as Hisoka, Gon, and Killua; however, there is still an opportunity for even more to be added.

With the game now over a year old, it is time to introduce more characters, and the second character pack is already adding characters to the roster including, Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia and Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho. Now, Meruem from Hunter X Hunter is officially confirmed to be included!

A new trailer for the reveal has also been released that shows off all of his skills and abilities. Make sure to check it out below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





When the real world collides with many of the Shōnen Jump universes, humanity is invaded by the "Venoms", an army of mind-controlled villains led by Kane and Galena. In order to fight back, many heroes are recruited to join the "Jump Force" under the leadership of Director Glover and his A.I. partner Navigator. But a suspicious figure is using both the Jump Force and the Venoms as an attempt to gain a mysterious artifact and merge all worlds into one.



Meruem will be included in Jump Force this fall for the Xbox One PS4, and Steam then will release on the Switch in 2021!