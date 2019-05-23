 JUMP FORCE: Check Out This Gameplay Trailer For HUNTER X HUNTER's Biscuit Krueger
Biscuit Krueger was officially revealed to be joining the roster in Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force, and today we have the first gameplay trailer that shows off some of her skills.

Josh Berger | 5/23/2019
Dataminers discovered, about a month ago, that Jump Force was about to get a bunch of new characters for players to fight as. As officially revealed by Bandai Namco a few weeks later, the first two characters to join the roster were going to be Seto Kaiba from Yu-Gi-Oh! and All Might from My Hero Academia.

Just last week, Bandai Namco officially unveiled Hunter X Hunter's Biscuit Krueger as the latest fighter to join the ever-growing Jump Force roster; releasing some in-game screenshots that gave us a glimpse at Biscuit Krueger in her true and younger forms, as she fought Dragon Ball Z's Frieza and Cell. 

Today, Bandai Namco revealed that Biscuit Krueger will become available on the 28th of May, and players who got the Jump Force Character Pass will be getting access to her earlier on the 24th of May. Bandai Namco also released a new gameplay trailer that has Biscuit Krueger showing off some of her skills agaisnt Frieza.

Check it out:





Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
